The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series will feature Katie Voelke, Executive Director for the North Coast Land Conservancy, Thursday, Nov. 14, for a discussion titled “North Coast Ecology: A Picture of Diversity.” Continuing this theme, Charlie Plybon will present “Life on the Rocks: Oregon’s Rocky Shore Habitats” on Dec. 12. Plybon is the policy manager for Surfrider Foundation.
These presentations are part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s regular Speaker Series. All talks are held at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita. The program begins at 7 p.m.
Voelke’s talk will focus on the terrestrial ecosystems of the northern Oregon coast. The varied habitats, from ocean beaches to 3,000 feet peaks, support a diverse set of species. This diversity is one reason scientists consider this region to be particularly resilient to the effects of climate change.
Plybon’s talk will narrow that focus to the importance of rocky shore ecosystems. He will focus on the adaptations of organisms living in the rocky shore and historical protections for these areas. The talk will also include information about Oregon’s current process to update the state’s special rocky habitat designations and how the public can be involved.
A raffle will also be held. A $5 donations at the door gives attendees a chance to win a gift certificate to a local business and winners are drawn at the end of the presentation. “I ♥ The Nehalem River” bumper stickers will also be available by donation.
This presentation will be preceded by a meeting of Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s Board of Directors. Join them at 5 p.m. to get a glimpse behind the scenes of their work.
Our upcoming speakers and topics are:
Nov 14th – Katie Voelke – North Coast Ecology: A Picture of Diveristy
Dec 12th – Charlie Plybon – Life on the Rocks: Oregon’s Rocky Shore Habitats
Jan 9th – Zac Mallon - LNWC Annual Meeting and Year in Review
Feb 13th – Steve Trask – Beaver Dam Analogues
Mar 12th – Tiffany Garcia – Amphibian Response to Timber Harvest Practices
April 9th – Benjamin Clemens – Lamprey in Oregon (specific topic TBD)
May 14th – Doug Glavich – Using Lichens to Monitor Air Quality
