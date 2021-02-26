The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council is excited to host Jeremy Lees on March 18 as he presents Bio-Surveys LLC’s findings from the Lower Nehalem Rapid Bio assessment and Limiting Factors Analysis.
Bio-Surveys LLC conducted a Rapid Bio-Assessment Inventory (RBA) for Salmonoids within the Lower Nehalem watershed during the summers of 2018 and 2019. A total of 202.2 stream miles were snorkeled, encompassing all mainstream and tributary habitats exhibiting anatropous potential from the confluence with the Pacific Ocean to the confluence of Humbug Creek (RM 34.7). The intent of this project was to quantify distribution and relative abundance of all salmonoid species within the range of anadromy during summer pinch period low flow regimes.
Additionally, spawning gravel abundance estimates and anchor site identifications (LFA Lite) were included along with an inventory of thermal refugia within the lower 34.7 miles of the mainstream Nehalem. In this presentation Jeremy will review their findings and discuss the watershed's strengths and challenges.
“The prioritization based on this RBA are central to the LNWC’s current work,” said Zac Mallon, the LNWC’s Coordinator. “It helps us focus our outreach and spending on places where our work can have the most impact.”
Since 2019 the LNWC has implemented large wood placements in two of the prioritized stream segments, has secured funding for two more prioritized segments, and are developing additional projects all based on the RBA.
Jeremy Lees is the owner and operator of Bio-Surveys LLC. Jeremy has been with Biosurveys for 13 years. Over those years he has co-authored several RBA reports, conducted inventories across over 1000 miles of Oregon’s rivers and streams. This experience gives Lees a wealth of direct experience with salmon habitat and directly monitoring the impacts of restoration activities.
The talk will be hosted on Zoom. You can find the link at https://lnwc.nehalem.org/?page_id=732 or on the event at www.facebook.com/lnwc1. You can also contact the watershed council at lnwc@nehalemtel.net.
Stay posted for the Lower Nehalem Watershed’s Speaker Series other great talks coming up this spring:
· April 8: “Preparing for Sea Level Rise in Oregon” w/ Meg Reed, Coastal Shores Specialist, Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development.
· May 13: "Revisiting the Labor Day wildfires of 2020: Were they really unprecedented?" w/ Dan Donato PhD, WA Department of Natural Resources and University of Washington Forest Resources Department.
Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series and the links for access on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.