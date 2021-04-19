Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) will hold a roadside cleanup from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22. Parking and check-in will be located at the intersection of Hwy 101 and Hemlock Street.
Volunteers are invited and encouraged to attend. Participants are asked to register at https://www.nehalemtrust.org. Find the link on the home page under Earth Day Highway Cleanup.
LNCT has been assigned the stretch of Hwy 101 from just south of Wheeler and north to the Nehalem River bridge as part of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Adopt-A-Highway program. This portion of the highway runs along several of LNCT properties. The signage provided by ODOT will promote LNCT’s presence and stewardship commitment to part of its service area. The Earth Day event will be one of four annual cleanups required by ODOT in order to participate in the program.
“We will remove trash that has accumulated over the winter before it washes into the wetlands or becomes hidden by new vegetation,” said Ben Pittenger, LNCT executive director.
Individuals, families and business groups are welcome to volunteer. Participants should be at least 16 years of age. All participants will be required to sign a waiver and release prior to participation.
Covid-19 safety precautions will be enforced. Family and household groups may work together, but otherwise participants must wear masks and stay at least 10 feet from each other.
ODOT and LNCT will provide safety vests, garbage bags and grabbers. Masks and gloves will be available, but you are encouraged to bring your own. Participants should wear sturdy shoes for walking on uneven surfaces and dress for a full range of coastal Oregon weather.
