The Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) has accepted a donation of a previously owned greenhouse. It is a 16-foot by 24-foot Sturdi-Built unit, originally valued at about $45,000. The greenhouse is in good condition and will increase the LNCT Community Garden’s capacity to grow food.
It is estimated that it will take about $10,000 to prepare the site, disassemble, transport, and reassemble the greenhouse. The LNCT is accepting donations. You can send a check (note “Greenhouse”) or donate online.
To donate online click the DONATE button on their website at www.nehalemtrust.org where you will be directed to pay securely with your debit or credit card through PayPal. In the optional message field type "Greenhouse."
