Cast

Love, Lies & the Doctor’s Dilemma cast from L to R

Front row: Jason Hovey, Kristi Hanson, Bruce Underwood, Kristin Johnson

Back row: Rikki Reid, David Lamar Wheeler

Needing a prescription to beat the “winter blues”? Tillamook Association for the Performing Art’s newest play, “Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma” is just what the doctor ordered!

Sponsored by Grocery Outlet of Tillamook, and directed by Ann Harper, this hilarious show opens Friday January 27 and runs through February 12.

Doctor’s Session: Joan and psychiatrist Sandy have a counseling session. (are those her feet??)
Surprise: Neighbor Rachael gets a surprise from Vinny “The Enforcer”
