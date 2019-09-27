An elementary school teacher was killed in a car accident while traveling in Africa on a mission, according to a statement released by Tillamook School District.
The District statement said the news of Carrie Lee’s death was received Friday, Sept. 27. Lee taught third grade at South Prairie Elementary and fourth grade at East Elementary.
Schools officials were not able to provide details regarding the car accident.
The District called on the community to show support for Lee’s husband, a teacher in the school district, and her sons, including a Tillamook High School student. Funeral arrangements were not yet known, but the District said it would share the details when they become available.
"Mrs. Lee was traveling as a missionary in Africa doing what she loved and felt passionate about," an email from the District to parents said. "Mrs. Lee leaves behind Mr. Lee (the band teacher at Tillamook Jr. High and Tillamook High School) as well as two sons."
In the statement, which was to be read by teachers at the start of the school day, the District offered a “CareRoom” at the schools for those who want to gather with friends to talk, noting the range of emotions and responses that could arise in the grieving process.
