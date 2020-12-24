Oregon State University

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Fall term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 8,378 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

LINCOLN

Depoe Bay

Ayden M. Woodard, Freshman, Botany.

Gleneden Beach

Kealy C. Boyd, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences.

Lincoln City

Jose L. Cortez-Segura, Freshman, General Engineering; Haley C. Dean, Junior, Physics; Trenton C. Fisher, Freshman, General Engineering; Noa M. Stoll, Freshman, Environmental Sciences.

Newport

Emma J. Allan, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Riley G. Andersen, Sophomore, Biology; Dmitri Au, Junior, Kinesiology; Samuel J. Barton, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Rowan H. Bender, Junior, Chemical Engineering.

Abigail R. Card, Senior, Creative Writing; Dylann M. Deeds, Senior, Business Administration; Nicholas Deeds, Senior, Business Administration; Caressa R. Dunphy, Senior, Nutrition; Lucas J. Ellingson-Cosenza, Sophomore, Biology.

Miguel Angel Gaspar Marquez, Senior, Computer Science; Calena M. Gray, Senior, Horticulture; Britnie L. Gwynn, Sophomore, Psychology; Nathaniel P. Hannan, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Samuel C. Imbler-Bremner, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt.

Elizabeth M. Lackey, Freshman, Political Science; Michelle Landa-Jaime, Sophomore, Public Health; Christopher K. Lee, Freshman, Business Administration; Jason M. Lee, Freshman, General Engineering; Yi Hui Liu, Senior, Chemical Engineering.

Aliyah D. Lopez, Sophomore, Graphic Design; Claire A. Mattson, Sophomore, Nutrition; Jordan I. Orth, Sophomore, Business Administration; Wyatt K. Stottlemyre, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Cole Theodore, Sophomore, Computer Science.

Cooper L. Theodore, Senior, Computer Science; Zey M. Thompson, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Megan A. Wagner, Junior, Biology.

Otis

Jordan C. Hall, Freshman, Business Administration; Madison L. Hall, Freshman, Psychology; Tiffany M. Spendiff, Senior, Microbiology

Seal Rock

Sophie H. Dziak, Junior, Design & Innovation Management.

Siletz

Colton M. Blaser, Junior, Mathematics; Jostan C. Brown, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Tacoma J. Brown, Senior, Architectural Engineering; Michael B. Lanyon, Freshman, General Engineering.

South Beach

Skyler M. Rabourn, Junior, Interior Design; Alexander E. Rash, Senior, Computer Science.

Toledo

Jordan Colmenero, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Reece G. Dobmeier, Senior, Forestry; Jessica C. French, Post Baccalaureate, Biology; Trent L. Kinion, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Samantha J. Plummer, Senior, Accountancy.

Erica C. Redman, Sophomore, Mathematics; Jackie L. Shipley, Senior, Psychology; Hannah R. Watson, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science.

Waldport

Dakota B. Rundell, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Wyatt M. Schrock, Sophomore, Civil Engineering; Rachael M. Turner, Sophomore, Animal Sciences.

Yachats

Emrys G. Golden, Senior, English; Etasha R. Golden, Senior, Earth Sciences; Allen D. Taylor, Freshman, General Engineering.

TILLAMOOK

Bay City

Alexis M. Marshall, Junior, Psychology.

Cloverdale

Scarlet P. Harrison, Sophomore, Art; Makinley C. Johnson, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Jack J. Remington, Sophomore, Pre-Forest/Civil Engineering; Becca M. Ziegler, Sophomore, Pre-Apparel.

Manzanita

Hannah J. Mott, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science.

Nehalem

Madison J. Chesnut, Junior, Public Policy; Ryan D. Dillard, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Samuel F. Holm, Junior, Political Science; Michael A. Laun, Sophomore, General Engineering; Samantha J. Noregaard, Senior, Kinesiology.

Asa W. Parker, Sophomore, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Kestrle O. Rayfield-Foote, Senior, Botany.

Rockaway Beach

Danielle D. Finlay, Senior, English; Shaleigh Jordan, Junior, Biology; Animesh I. Patel, Sophomore, General Engineering.

Tillamook

Claire J. Bradley, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Jennica B. Carlile, Senior, Pre-Civil Engineering; Abigail Coulter, Sophomore, Psychology; Logan P. Dorland, Sophomore, Accountancy; Mackenzie L. Guarcello, Junior, Kinesiology.

Trent B. Harp, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Rachel M. Jenck, Junior, Chemistry; Dawson P. McKibbin, Sophomore, Business Administration; Ken M. Poblador, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Katie M. Sherer, Senior, Ecological Engineering.

Miya A. Stahle, Sophomore, Food Science and Technology; Silas T. Waxter, Freshman, General Engineering; Austin A. Weeks, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Natalie A. Zuercher, Junior, Liberal Studies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

What is your Christmas wish?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your Christmas wish?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.