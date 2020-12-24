Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Fall term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 8,378 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
LINCOLN
Depoe Bay
Ayden M. Woodard, Freshman, Botany.
Gleneden Beach
Kealy C. Boyd, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences.
Lincoln City
Jose L. Cortez-Segura, Freshman, General Engineering; Haley C. Dean, Junior, Physics; Trenton C. Fisher, Freshman, General Engineering; Noa M. Stoll, Freshman, Environmental Sciences.
Newport
Emma J. Allan, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Riley G. Andersen, Sophomore, Biology; Dmitri Au, Junior, Kinesiology; Samuel J. Barton, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Rowan H. Bender, Junior, Chemical Engineering.
Abigail R. Card, Senior, Creative Writing; Dylann M. Deeds, Senior, Business Administration; Nicholas Deeds, Senior, Business Administration; Caressa R. Dunphy, Senior, Nutrition; Lucas J. Ellingson-Cosenza, Sophomore, Biology.
Miguel Angel Gaspar Marquez, Senior, Computer Science; Calena M. Gray, Senior, Horticulture; Britnie L. Gwynn, Sophomore, Psychology; Nathaniel P. Hannan, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Samuel C. Imbler-Bremner, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt.
Elizabeth M. Lackey, Freshman, Political Science; Michelle Landa-Jaime, Sophomore, Public Health; Christopher K. Lee, Freshman, Business Administration; Jason M. Lee, Freshman, General Engineering; Yi Hui Liu, Senior, Chemical Engineering.
Aliyah D. Lopez, Sophomore, Graphic Design; Claire A. Mattson, Sophomore, Nutrition; Jordan I. Orth, Sophomore, Business Administration; Wyatt K. Stottlemyre, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Cole Theodore, Sophomore, Computer Science.
Cooper L. Theodore, Senior, Computer Science; Zey M. Thompson, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Megan A. Wagner, Junior, Biology.
Otis
Jordan C. Hall, Freshman, Business Administration; Madison L. Hall, Freshman, Psychology; Tiffany M. Spendiff, Senior, Microbiology
Seal Rock
Sophie H. Dziak, Junior, Design & Innovation Management.
Siletz
Colton M. Blaser, Junior, Mathematics; Jostan C. Brown, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Tacoma J. Brown, Senior, Architectural Engineering; Michael B. Lanyon, Freshman, General Engineering.
South Beach
Skyler M. Rabourn, Junior, Interior Design; Alexander E. Rash, Senior, Computer Science.
Toledo
Jordan Colmenero, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Reece G. Dobmeier, Senior, Forestry; Jessica C. French, Post Baccalaureate, Biology; Trent L. Kinion, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Samantha J. Plummer, Senior, Accountancy.
Erica C. Redman, Sophomore, Mathematics; Jackie L. Shipley, Senior, Psychology; Hannah R. Watson, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science.
Waldport
Dakota B. Rundell, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Wyatt M. Schrock, Sophomore, Civil Engineering; Rachael M. Turner, Sophomore, Animal Sciences.
Yachats
Emrys G. Golden, Senior, English; Etasha R. Golden, Senior, Earth Sciences; Allen D. Taylor, Freshman, General Engineering.
TILLAMOOK
Bay City
Alexis M. Marshall, Junior, Psychology.
Cloverdale
Scarlet P. Harrison, Sophomore, Art; Makinley C. Johnson, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Jack J. Remington, Sophomore, Pre-Forest/Civil Engineering; Becca M. Ziegler, Sophomore, Pre-Apparel.
Manzanita
Hannah J. Mott, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science.
Nehalem
Madison J. Chesnut, Junior, Public Policy; Ryan D. Dillard, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Samuel F. Holm, Junior, Political Science; Michael A. Laun, Sophomore, General Engineering; Samantha J. Noregaard, Senior, Kinesiology.
Asa W. Parker, Sophomore, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Kestrle O. Rayfield-Foote, Senior, Botany.
Rockaway Beach
Danielle D. Finlay, Senior, English; Shaleigh Jordan, Junior, Biology; Animesh I. Patel, Sophomore, General Engineering.
Tillamook
Claire J. Bradley, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Jennica B. Carlile, Senior, Pre-Civil Engineering; Abigail Coulter, Sophomore, Psychology; Logan P. Dorland, Sophomore, Accountancy; Mackenzie L. Guarcello, Junior, Kinesiology.
Trent B. Harp, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Rachel M. Jenck, Junior, Chemistry; Dawson P. McKibbin, Sophomore, Business Administration; Ken M. Poblador, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Katie M. Sherer, Senior, Ecological Engineering.
Miya A. Stahle, Sophomore, Food Science and Technology; Silas T. Waxter, Freshman, General Engineering; Austin A. Weeks, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Natalie A. Zuercher, Junior, Liberal Studies.
