Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
Bay City
Andrew R. Baker, Sophomore, Horticulture; Alexis M. Marshall, Junior, University Exploratory Studies.
Cloverdale
Scarlet P. Harrison, Sophomore, Art; Jack J. Remington, Freshman, Pre-Forest/Civil Engineering; Lauren M. Siler, Sophomore, Pre-Elementary Education.
Nehalem
Ryan D. Dillard, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Dylan R. Dunlap, Senior, Forestry; Alaina K. Holm, Senior, Psychology; Samuel F. Holm, Junior, Political Science; Samantha J. Noregaard, Senior, Kinesiology.
Pacific City
Wyatt J. Link, Junior, Design & Innovation Management.
Rockaway Beach
Suzann Campos, Junior, Public Policy.
Tillamook
Kestrel G. Bailey, Senior, Environmental Engineering; Eulises Cruz-Vieyra, Senior, Civil Engineering; Mackenzie L. Guarcello, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Noah A. Jenck, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Ken M. Poblador, Senior, Ecological Engineering.
Katie M. Sherer, Senior, Pre-Ecological Engineering; Madison M. Smith, Senior, Merchandising Management; Miya A. Stahle, Sophomore, Food Science and Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.