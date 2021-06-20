More than 7,000 students representing all 36 of Oregon’s counties, all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2021.
The graduates were celebrated with an in-person, informal processional of graduates through the Corvallis campus to Reser Stadium followed by brief remarks from OSU leaders on June 11. Oregon State University President Emeritus Edward J. Ray gave the commencement address during a virtual ceremony June 12.
This year’s class includes a record 7,391 graduating students receiving 7,690 degrees, with 271 students receiving two degrees and four who will receive three degrees. They will add to the ranks of Oregon State alumni, which have earned 272,504 degrees over the university’s history.
The graduating class includes 1,390 who are the first in their family to earn a college degree; 4,226 Oregon residents; 3,164 non-resident students; and 983 students from other countries. With this graduating class, Oregon State will now have more than 205,000 alumni living and working in all 50 states and more than 125 countries.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
TILLAMOOK
Bay City: Amyann R. Chacon, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture.
Cloverdale: Annjelika M. Dean, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Morgan B. Kirkpatrick, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences.
Nehalem: Dylan R. Dunlap, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Victoria V. Elligsen, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology, Bachelor of Science, History; Alaina K. Holm, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Samantha J. Noregaard, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology.
Rockaway Beach: Danielle D. Finlay, Bachelor of Arts, Education, Bachelor of Arts, English; Akshar P. Patel, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology.
Tillamook: Kestrel G. Bailey, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Environmental Engineering; Trent B. Harp, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Ken M. Poblador, Bachelor of Science, Ecological Engineering; Madison M. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Eulises C. Vieyra, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering.
Jed M. Werner, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture.
Wheeler: Alec W. Winder, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
LINCOLN
Lincoln City: Rowan Adams, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Ryan B. Bray, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Andrew R. Derringer, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Computer Science; Vanessa R. Madsen, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Adam R. Plummer, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, Management.
Chase C. Prins, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Gregory M. Selvidge, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management.
Neotsu: Tyler D. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Jacob D. Kay, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Nicholas J. Martin, Bachelor of Science, Public Health.
Newport: Joshua I. Becerra, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Anna E. Burkoff, Bachelor of Science, Geography and Geospatial Science; Thaddaeus J. Buser, Doctor of Philosophy, Fisheries Science; Andrew R. Clos, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Dylann M. Deeds, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration.
Nicholas Deeds, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Caitlin L. Magel, Doctor of Philosophy, Integrative Biology; Jennifer E. Nelson, Master of Science, Wildlife Science; David A. Rivas, Bachelor of Arts, Ethnic Studies; Wyatt K. Stottlemyre, Honors Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering.
Zey M. Thompson, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Drake H. Watson, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering.
South Beach: Derek C. Allen, Bachelor of Science, Tourism, Recreation, and Adventure Leadership; Madelyn R. Baker, Master of Public Health, Public Health; Tracey J. Hunt, Master of Adapted Physical Education, Adapted Physical Education; Skyler M. Rabourn, Bachelor of Science, Interior Design.
Toledo: Kristina A. Alldridge, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design; Rachell Brown, Master of Arts Teaching, Teaching; Jordan Colmenero, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Reece G. Dobmeier, Bachelor of Science, Forestry; Jackie L. Shipley, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Psychology.
Waldport: Kristi S. Brazile, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Christopher Eckerson-Keith, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Spencer D. Williams, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Nathan R. Winters, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.
Yachats: Etasha R. Golden, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences.
