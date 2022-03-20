Training was hosted by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association as part of its workforce, stewardship and cultural heritage initiatives.
March 15, 2022. Tillamook County will soon have six newly certified interpretive guide trainers among several nonprofits. These trainers will be officially recognized by the National Association of Interpretation (NAI) and authorized to use the extensive workshop materials to train their staff and volunteers.
Local leaders taking part in the workshop included Chrissy Smith, Executive Director of the Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed Estuary Beach and Sea (WEBS); Claudine Rehn, Deputy Director of Tillamook Estuaries Partnership; Jesse Kane, Community Education and Engagement Coordinator of Tillamook Estuaries Partnership; Dan Haag, Trails and Outdoor Recreation Coordinator, Tillamook Coast Visitors Association; Amy Schmid, Natural Resources Coordinator, Tillamook School District #9; and Rita Welch, Director of Tillamook Air Museum. Nan Devlin, Executive Director of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association, participated in the week-long course.
All of the local participants were trained as Certified Interpretive Guides in February, 2020, a week-long workshop also hosted by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association.
The NAI opened the training to Certified Interpretive Guides throughout the U.S. and participants from Yellowstone National Park, City of Denver Parks and Recreation, and Capitol Reef National Park in Utah also took part. Fran McReynolds, NAI master trainer and former director of the Tillamook Forest Center, led the workshop, held at the Officers Mess Hall at the Port of Tillamook Bay the week of March 7.
“Certified Guides are trained in proven techniques to share stories, history, community values, and above all, facts, as part of an effective public education program,” said Devlin. “The more we share important information about our natural resources and cultural heritage, the more likely both locals and visitors will become active stewards of our coastal home.”
Tillamook Coast Visitors Association also offers training and facilitation in grant writing, Guest Service Gold hospitality workshops, and destination management planning, and will soon launch an online “academy” to help small businesses with marketing, and social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.