The C.H.I.L.D. project (Christ’s Hands In Loving Devotion) is a program for helping families with children provide a merry Christmas for their children. The program is sponsored by the Nehalem Bay and Bay City United Methodist churches.
Families are asked to fill out a request form, then the gifts needed for the children are put on tags and made available for community members that want to be a secret Santa. Each tag has the age and gender of the child and one or more of the child’s special requests. You are asked to buy the item/items and return them to the location where you got the tag. Gifts are to be returned by Dec. 12.
Tags are available at the following locations: Manzanita Grocery & Deli, Columbia Bank-Manzanita, Nehalem Bay Unitec Methodist Church-Nehalem, Bayway Tavern-Nehalem, Rinehart Clinic-Wheeler, Bay City United Methodist Church, Umqua Bank-Tillamook.
You may contact C.H.I.L.D. at nbumcchild@gmail.com or 503-368-5712.
