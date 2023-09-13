(From left) Melody Ayers, Leader, Special Projects for Adventist Health Tillamook; Kari Rempfer, TLC Community Development Supervisor; Eric Swanson, Adventist Health Tillamook President; and Crystal Garrison,
TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union is continuing its Communities First Program, a multi-year sponsorship for selected hospitals and community colleges within the eleven Oregon and Washington counties it serves.
TLC places a high priority on supporting educational and healthcare related services throughout its communities, and that mission developed into the Communities First Program in 2018.
To date, the credit union has donated $191,600 to Communities First recipients, including 13 hospital foundations and seven community college foundations.
Two of the Communities First Program recipients are Adventist Health Tillamook and the Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation. TLC’s 2023 donation funds will be used in the following ways:
• Adventist Health Tillamook will further expand its Reach Out & Read literacy program, which uses each well-child checkup as a time for medical providers to talk to families about the importance of reading together and to give the child a book to take home.
• Tillamook Bay Community College will put the funds toward the Mildred Davy Scholarship and Recognition Luncheon, an annual event for TBCC scholarship recipients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.