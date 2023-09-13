Tillamook-Adventist Health and Tillamook Bay CC 2023

(From left) Melody Ayers, Leader, Special Projects for Adventist Health Tillamook; Kari Rempfer, TLC Community Development Supervisor; Eric Swanson, Adventist Health Tillamook President; and Crystal Garrison,

TLC Marketing & Community Development Manager.

 Contributed photo

 TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union is continuing its Communities First Program, a multi-year sponsorship for selected hospitals and community colleges within the eleven Oregon and Washington counties it serves.

TLC places a high priority on supporting educational and healthcare related services throughout its communities, and that mission developed into the Communities First Program in 2018.

(From left) Kari Rempfer, TLC Community Development Supervisor; Britta Lawrence, Tillamook Bay Community College Executive Director; Crystal Garrison, TLC Marketing & Community Development Manager.
