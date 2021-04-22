TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union is partnering with the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce to host a shred day event on Saturday, May 1. Citizens can bring up to three 10-ream paper boxes and have them shredded securely and professionally for free. Volunteers will collect documents from 9 a.m. to noon or until the collection truck is full.
Shred Day site:
Tillamook TLC financial service center
1510 3rd St.
