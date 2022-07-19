TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union hosted a Shred Day event on Saturday, July 9. Credit union volunteers and shred services employees collected boxes of paper documents to be shredded at no cost to residents, which helps prevent identity theft in the community.
Volunteers also collected donations for the Tillamook branch of the Oregon Food Bank, resulting in 67 lbs of food and additional cash funds that will provide approximately 272 meals to Tillamook area residents in need.
