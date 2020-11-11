It was a well overdue celebration for the local congregation at Tillamook Church of the Nazarene on Oct. 30 as they celebrated the Grand Reopening of their Sanctuary. The renovation to Tillamook Nazarene’s Sanctuary turned out to be quite the project.
Due to leaks in the radiant heating floor pipes and in the exterior brick walls, the church had to make the decision for the health and safety of everyone to move their services into their gymnasium and dining hall. It was almost exactly three years to the day that church members were finally able to worship together again in their hallowed space.
This project could not have been accomplished without the direction and leadership of Pastor Josh Myers and Pastor Ryan Notbohm. Over one hundred and fifty people, some paid and some completely volunteer, contributed to working on the building project by bringing all of their various areas of expertise to see this through until completion. Speaking on the vision for this project, Lead Pastor, Josh Myers said it was “To get our home ready. Not only so that we can once again worship God in our sanctuary, but for the hundreds and hundreds of people in this community who will enter into a relationship with Christ right here in this very room.”
Tillamook Church of the Nazarene is located at 2611 Third Street in Tillamook. They hold worship services every Sunday at 9:30 AM and 11:00 AM. For those interested in attending on Sunday mornings, reserve a seat by clicking the ChurchTrac link on their website at www.tillamooknazarene.com.
