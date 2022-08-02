Local author James “Jimmy” Royal Fox Jr. has published “Ephraim Fox on the Oregon Trail, 1852,” the second in a series that began last August with “The Secrets of Benjamin Fox.” The book was released in May.
The release of the book coincided with the Fox Farm in Tillamook County turning 100 years old.
“I did the paperwork for the century farm application through the Oregon Farm and Ranch Association,” Fox said. “They’re having an awards at the state fair on the 27th [of August] my family is going to go to and get an award as a century farm.”
This is Fox’s second book in the series. The first book, “The Secrets of Benjamin Fox,” was a compilation of genealogical information set against a backdrop of pre-colonial discovery and settlement in the New World, to the birth of Benjamin Fox in 1772.
“Ephraim Fox on the Oregon Trail, 1852” follows Benjamin’s grandson, Ephraim.
“This book is about his grandson coming over the Oregon Trail,” Fox said. “It’s amazing. The depth of detail I was able to find was really amazing.”
The third book in the series, “Ephraim Fox, An Oregon Pioneer Story,” will be about Ephraim’s life in the Willamette Valley. It will be released in 2023.
The fourth book will be about Tillamook. The third book details what drove the Fox family from the Willamette Valley to the coast but the fourth book dives into it further.
“One of the books will be about my rolling across the United States in 1987,” Fox said.
Fox said he thinks there will be seven books total in the series. The third book is finished and he is currently working on the fourth book. He will be releasing one book a year.
“It’s more important that I do the research and feel good about the product before I get it out,” Fox said. “These were all written basically at the same time almost, these first books. It’s just to leave something behind.”
During his research, he found that he is the last male in Ephraim’s line that came to Oregon. When he discovered that, it became important to him to write about before he is gone.
“When I started this thing, I found out some stuff about Ephraim,” Fox said. “I found out enough that it really piqued my interest.”
Fox was at the Clover’s Day Celebration in Cloverdale and Garibaldi Days July 22-24, selling books. He will also be at the booth for Tillamook County Historical Association at the Tillamook County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 2-6 p.m. He will not be selling books at this event but will be helping with the booth with local historical author Sally Rissell.
“Because of these books, I’m connecting with relatives that were related to Ephraim,” Fox said. “It’s really been cool. On the 5th of August, I’m going to meet some of Ephraim’s ancestors.”
Fox said they will find and visit the areas Ephraim lived in the Willamette Valley.
