LNWC Board Meeting and Speaker Series: Process-Based Riverscape Restoration

On April 13th, 2023 the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will be hosting their regular board meeting and a presentation w/ Chris Jordan, Research Fisheries Biologist for NOAA from the Mathematical Biology and Systems Monitoring Program.

The LNWC’s Board Meeting will start at 5 pm. The board meeting will include regular council business including reports on fiscal status, organizational health projects, and a discussion of ongoing and upcoming LNWC projects. The public is welcome to join us and learn more about how the Watershed Council operates and what we do.

