LNWC Annual Meeting and Speaker Series: The role of red alder in the Oregon Coast Range w/ Andy Bluhm

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

On January 12th, 2023 the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will be hosting both their Annual Meeting and a presentation w/ Andy Bluhm, OSU’s Associate Program Director of the Hardwood Silviculture Cooperative, who will share new insight into a common tree in the Nehalem Watershed, the red alder.

The LNWC’s Annual Meeting will start at 5 pm. The Annual Meeting consists of board elections, selection of board officers, and the Annual Report. All members are welcome to attend to vote in board elections. The Annual Report will be a summary of council activities in 2022 including progress reports on restoration designs, planting projects, and regional collaborations. It’s been a busy year for the council so we hope you’ll come early to learn about what we’ve been up to.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted: