Two contestants competed for the title of Tillamook’s 60th Dairy Princess-Ambassador. Mariana Llamas and Allison Dixson, both seniors at Tillamook High School, went through a series of judging activities on Sunday, May 16, to determine who would be taking home the title and the crown.
Candidates were judged on an inclusive application that covered their dairy experience, their accomplishments in agriculture organizations, and their community and school activities. They then proceeded to have a 15 minute interview with the panel of 3 judges. In this interview candidates were asked questions to determine their dairy knowledge, how they would handle scenarios when speaking to the public and what their future plans, hopes, dreams and aspirations are. A small gathering of family members, Dairy Women and friends joined to conclude the judging activities. Here both girls delivered a 4 minute prepared speech relating to the dairy industry and presented a television commercial promoting dairy products. After the judging portion was complete, retiring 2019 Tillamook Dairy Princess-Ambassador, Araya Wilks opened the judge’s envelope and crowned Mariana Llamas. Mariana is the daughter of Hector and Erika Llamas. She is currently employed at Roby’s Furniture and has carried a dairy cattle project in FFA the past 4 years. Retiring Princess Araya received a $1,000 Tillamook Creamery scholarship and $2,500 in other scholarship contributions for her service.
Tillamook County Dairy Women are excited to announce Roby’s Furniture of Tillamook as Llamas' official title sponsor. Roby’s Furniture has been a long time supporter of the Tillamook dairy industry and is honored to contribute as the sponsor for the 60th year of the Tillamook Dairy Princess-Ambassador program. Their sponsorship will help Mariana attend and partake in the Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Program by covering participation and travel expenses. Llamas will join 4 other young ladies throughout the state to promote dairy products and dairy farming and interact with a wide variety of audiences. The program focuses on coupling personal growth and development of the girls with promotion and education to the public on dairy products, nutrition and dairy farming. Llamas will be competing in the spring 2022 for the Oregon State title. Tillamook Dairy Women are gracious for the support of Roby’s Furniture and all the community scholarship sponsors who contribute to the fund that allow this program to succeed.
