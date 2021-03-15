Living Water Fellowship is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, the day before Easter. The event will take place at Hadley Ballpark, located next to Papa Murphy’s at 955 N Main St in Tillamook.
Pastor Justin McMahan said the hunt itself is for kids, although there is still fun to be had for adults. There will be a raffle with prizes for both kids and adults. A helicopter will be dropping eggs on the field during the event.
There will be free hot cocoa and coffee, McMahan added. Prizes include gift cards to local places in Tillamook, a bike and an Easter basket.
“We will be following COVID-19 restrictions,” McMahan said.
The Easter egg hunt will be starting at 11 a.m. sharp with a countdown for kids to run out to the field to hunt for the eggs.
