Marriages in the United States are ending in divorce at a rate of 50% according to the CDC website and cohabitating relationships are having similar results. We know that strong families and healthy relationships are key to a strong community and a healthy world.
Divorces cause a myriad of challenges in children and adults, ranging from financial to the emotional trauma it can cause in the individuals involved. We could spend all day laying out the many reasons these statistics are coming to pass but the real question is “WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT IT?"
With all these daunting challenges Living Water Fellowship (LWF) wants to be part of the solution and is hosting the “One Marriage Conference” Nov. 4-6. Going forward, this annual conference will seek to provide a fun, informative marriage conference that provides people with the tools to build a healthy marriage. A couple of things to know about this conference is that it is not a “fix your failing marriage-type conference.” This is a conference for good marriages that want to get better as well as those that have hit some challenges or gotten stuck in some ruts that you are struggling to work through.
The truth is, we have all been there, you are not alone and there are people who care to help you walk through those challenges you are facing. Also this is not just a conference for church people. LWF is hosting it but it is not geared for Christians alone so everyone who is married is welcome.
The conference will be held on the evening of Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 and during the day on Nov. 6. This schedule was chosen to make it easier for working couples to come. Also the cost of the conference is $25 per couple.
This conference will be led by the pastors of LWF, Justin and Erin McMahan, as well as guest speakers from the Spokane area, Danny and Jamie Schulz.
To register go to livingwatercoast.com/marriage and follow the links to the registration page.
Healthy marriages are worth this small time and financial investment in the short-term and the community-wide impact it will have in the long-term.
