Living Water Fellowship is hosting a fall carnival from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31. The event will be held at the church, located at 1000 N Main Ave., and will feature fun games for the kids to win all kinds of prizes.
There will be food for purchase, such as hotdogs, chips, drinks, popcorn, cotton candy and a butternut squash soup. Games and candy are free. Come dressed up in your costume and ready to have fun. There will also be a cakewalk and bingo.
The church will follow whatever COVID-19 protocols are required at the time of the event.
“One reason for holding the carnival is to provide a safe, dry, warm space for kids to come,” said Justin McMahan, lead pastor of Living Water Fellowship. “Many people don’t give out candy on Halloween anymore and many families have concerns about going out, so our goal is to provide a safe space for that in our community. This provides us the opportunity as a church to let them know how much Living Water Fellowship cares about kids, teens and the families of Tillamook.”
