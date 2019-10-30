Wednesday, Oct. 30
1-7:30 p.m. – Square Dance Lessons at Elks Lodge.
Thursday, Oct. 31
6-10 a.m. – Halloween Party at Pacific Restaurant. Kenny Lee and the Sundowners will perform.
8:30 p.m. – Annual Halloween Party at Kitty’s Food & Spirits. Live music with The Joel Baker Band. Costume contest, dance contest, free hors d/oeuvres, and drink specials.
9-11:55 p.m. – DJ Nae Nae will perform at Manzanita Lighthouse.
Friday, Nov. 1
6-8 p.m. – Garibaldi Jam held at Garibaldi Community Hall. No charge, donations welcome.
6-8 p.m. – Dance: Spirit Dance 2.0 at Pine Grove Community House. Weekly free-form dance celebration. Music by DJ Pranawave. Suggested donation, $10.
7-8:30 p.m. – Beginner Square Dance Lessons at Eagles Lodge. Free.
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Halloween Party at The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge. DJ Jay, tarot card readings, and costume contest.
