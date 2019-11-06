Wednesday, Nov. 6
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Square dance lessons at Elks Lodge. Learn modern square dancing with the Wave Steppers of Tillamook Bay. $5 cover charge.
4-7 p.m. – Open mic night at Tillamook Eagles Lodge.
6-9 p.m. – Jam Band Night at Tillamook Eagles Lodge.
Thursday, Nov. 7
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Tillamook Community Chorus rehearsals. Singers age 18 and older. This event begins Thursday, Sept. 5, and ends Thursday, Dec. 5.
Friday, Nov. 8
6-8 p.m. – Dance: Spirit Dance 2.0 at Pine Grove Community House. A weekly free-form dance celebration. Suggested donation, $10. Free for kids.
6-8 p.m. – Garibaldi Jam at Old Mill RV Park & Event Center. The Jam plays mostly old-time favorites and country western standards. No charge.
7-8:30 p.m. – Beginner square dance lessons at Tillamook Eagles Lodge. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 9
2-4 p.m. – Live music at the Tillamook Library.
7-9 p.m. – Ashleigh & the Riveters perform at the Hoffman Center for the Arts. Hard kicking country rock, all-female band. $15. Cash at the door only. All ages.
7-10 p.m. – Karaoke night at Tillamook Eagles Lodge. Held every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
Sunday, Nov. 10
7:30-9 p.m. – Sky, an evening of Flamenco at the Pine Grove Community Center. Seattle-based Flamenco dancer, Savannah Fuentes, brings her latest show, along with a singer/percussionist and a guitarist. $18-$35.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
10:30 a.m. – Clogging class at the Rockaway Beach Community Center.
