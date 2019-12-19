Listening to the Land kicks off its 2020 season Jan. 15 with a presentation by Sarah Henkel titled “Listening to the Crabs.”
Oregon State University marine ecologist Henkel and her colleague, Curtis Roegner of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, glued acoustic tags onto several legal-sized Dungeness crabs near the mouth of the Columbia River and off Cape Falcon last year.
Then, they deployed acoustic receivers north and south of the two locations.
Their goal was to learn how frequently and how far crabs move in sandy versus rocky habitat – data that will help inform decision-making on potential impacts of wave energy testing and marine reserves.
What they found surprised them - including information about great white sharks in Oregon waters from listening for the signals emitted from the crabs’ tags.
Their free presentation will be held in the Seaside Public Library at 1131 Broadway St. from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
For more information, go to www.necanicumwatershed.org.
