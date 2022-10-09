Small class sizes and one-on-one attention is the goal of LifeChange School.
Hosted as a branch of the LifeChange Christian Fellowship Church in Tillamook, LifeChange School is still accepting students to their newly established school.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
FALL SPECIAL!!! Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
***All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
FALL SPECIAL!!!: Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Tillamook County Residents
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$64.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(Use this option to sign up for a Month-to-Month Online Access Only Subscription during the current special.)
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Headlight Herald delivered to your mailbox each week. This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Tillamook Headlight Herald to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-(503) 842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Small class sizes and one-on-one attention is the goal of LifeChange School.
Hosted as a branch of the LifeChange Christian Fellowship Church in Tillamook, LifeChange School is still accepting students to their newly established school.
“We have a holistic approach to teaching,” LifeChange Christian Fellowship Church Pastor Brad Smith wrote. “Every person is a special creation of God made with a mind, body, and a spirit. We will instruct in education, which builds the mind…we will create an environment that is conducive to learning.”
Last year, LifeChange operated as a “tutoring school” to help support students during their virtual and distance learning programs with the public school systems. This year, the school has become its own entity.
Starting with a single Kindergarten class lead by Janine Brown, LifeChange School operates Monday-Thursday on a half day, morning schedule with several field trips scheduled on select Fridays.
“We plan to add older grades in the future,” School Administrator Ginnie Isle said. “We’re hoping next year to find a teacher for first and second grade. We’ve focused on keeping classes small with one-on-one attention.”
The newly renovated school is housed in the upstairs of the LifeChange Christian Fellowship Church and features classrooms, a library, snack area, and play area. The outside grounds also feature areas for outside recess with a playground in the midst of construction. The church’s kitchen is also available for use as students learn some life skills such as baking and cooking.
Every morning, Isle says hello to each student at the door of the church to welcome them into the school.
“I would want my kids to have someone greet my child personally and have eye contact with each parent,” Isle said.
The current Kindergarten class has eight open spots. Monthly tuition is $125 with scholarships available.
“We want everyone who desires for their child to have a private school education to be able to do so,” Smith wrote. “Our tuition is kept at a minimum cost for that reason.”
The LifeChange School is overseen by a board that meets once a month.
“They all want to provide the kids with the best education that they can get,” Isle said. “We have a lot to offer from our team. We have a heart to give extra to the kids.”
While the school uses a Christian-based curriculum, students do not need to be members believers or members of LifeChange Christian Fellowship Church.
LifeChange School is located at 3500 Alder Lane, Tillamook. For more information, email: school@lifechangefellowship.com or visit lifechangefellowship.com/lifechangeschool/.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.