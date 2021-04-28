Tillamook Fire District has graciously accepted a large donation from the estate of long time Tillamook resident, Joseph Martin. Martin was a member of the district and had served over 20 years with the agency. Prior to the formation of the District, and separation from the City of Tillamook, Martin sat on the Tillamook City Council. He was later elected to the board of directors for the district where he served nearly 25 years.
A proponent of the district and its volunteers, Martin advocated for the enduring success of the district.
During Martin's tenure, he assisted two fire chiefs, and after his position was filled by a newly elected director, he volunteered to sit on the budget committee in his continued support.
Martin and his late wife Betty always hand delivered homemade birthday and anniversary cards to the firemen at the station. A cup of coffee was always warranted for conversation, either at the station or at his house, when you needed to stop by for work.
Martin may have slowed down at the end of his service, but he still enjoyed the interaction and always called for someone to stop by to visit about how things were going at the station.
From the board of directors, staff and volunteers of Tillamook Fire District: Thank you, Joe, for your service to the community and to the district we are ever grateful and thankful for your contributions.
Thanks again for still looking out for us Joe, your friends and family at Tillamook Fire District.
