An unveiling of a new bench was held Thursday, Oct. 8, at Maxwell Library Park. A bench sponsored by Sharon Lighthill bears a plaque: “In Honor Of Shirleen Crump.”
Library staff hosted a small ceremony for Crump in the library park, followed by cupcakes and refreshments in the community room. Both Lighthill and Crump attended the event and their friendship was evident.
Crump has been an avid volunteer in the library bookstore for years and recruits other volunteers to work in the bookstore. She also manages the staffing schedule to keep the bookstore open.
Crump also helps with library program craft set-up. She is often seen around town riding her adult tricycle. She is always upbeat, wearing a smile and is friendly to all.
