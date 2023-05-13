Do you feel safe in your neighborhood or area where you live? Most of us have noticed a definite decline in law enforcement patrolling and response time for break-in’s, vandalism, trespassing etc. How would you feel if you knew we might lose six more Sheriff’s deputies? Obviously, it wouldn’t make things safer for anyone.
It’s that time of year again when fiscal budgets are presented and proposed by and for the County departments and County Commissioners. The Sheriff’s Office has presented a conservative budget with no major increases or additional positions. The County Treasurer has proposed a budget for the Sheriff’s Office that would reduce 3.25 paid positions from the criminal division and 3 paid positions from the jail staff. The Sheriff’s Office already has multiple unfilled positions and struggles to cover shifts. You can find the budget information on the County website. Go to the Treasurer’s Office and click on the Budget link. The proposed budget from the Commissioner’s is actually less than last year’s. We all know that inflation is real and everything has increased in cost.
