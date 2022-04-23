Saturday, May 14, 2022, marks the 30th Annlversary of one of America’s great days of giving - the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger@ Food drive’.
Letter Carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many, hunger.
So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from our customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Tillamook County who need our help. Food collected in the Tillamook delivery area will go to the Tillamook Regional Food Bank and will be distributed out to local food banks, pantries, and feeding programs. Food collected in the areas from Twin Rocks to Manzanita will go to the North County Food Bank. Food collected in the areas from Beaver to Neskowin will go to the Good Neighbor’s Food Bank.
FOR SAFETY REASONS, DO NOT DONATE EXPIRED ITEMS OR GlASS CONTAINERS. Personal cara products will be accepted.
Over the course of it 29-year history the drive has collected over 1.88 billion pounds of food, thanK to a postal service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S, Virgin Islands.
The need for food donations is great. Currently, more than 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than twelve million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. Nearly
5.2 million seniors over the age of 60 are food insecure, with many who live on frxed incomes often too embarassed to ask for help.
Our food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.
Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier StAmp Qut Hunger@ Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbo,; Saturday, May L4, 2022, and your letter carier will do the rest. With your help, letter carriers and the US
Postal Service have collected over 1.88 billion pounds of food in the U.S. over the 29 years as a national food drive. Please help us in our fight to end hunger, as we celebrate our 30h anniversary year in America’s momentous day of givin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.