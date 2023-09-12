Earlier this month, I sent a letter to the United State’s Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, asking for federal support for the Butte Creek Bridge Replacement project along Highway 101 in southern Tillamook County near Neskowin.

This important project will improve travel safety and reliability for our rural, coastal communities. The current culvert is in critical condition. Its location is susceptible to sea-level flooding, tsunamis and earthquakes due to its low elevation and sandy soil/high water table, making it susceptible to liquefaction. Turning this culvert into a bridge will help mitigate some of these risks.

