Earlier this month, I sent a letter to the United State’s Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, asking for federal support for the Butte Creek Bridge Replacement project along Highway 101 in southern Tillamook County near Neskowin.
This important project will improve travel safety and reliability for our rural, coastal communities. The current culvert is in critical condition. Its location is susceptible to sea-level flooding, tsunamis and earthquakes due to its low elevation and sandy soil/high water table, making it susceptible to liquefaction. Turning this culvert into a bridge will help mitigate some of these risks.
Highway 101 is the Oregon coast’s primary transportation corridor and lifeline route. If supported by federal dollars, this seemingly small project will significantly impact safety, avoid traffic disruptions and keep our local economy moving.
I have written a lot about the Oregon Department of Forestry and their draft Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) that could devastate the North Coast timber economy. On September 6th and 7th, the Board of Forestry (BOF) will meet in Salem about the HCP. They have indicated a willingness to modify the plan to improve harvest outcomes to protect jobs.
Specifically, the BOF will consider a resolution to direct their staff to modify the draft HCP to increase potential timber harvest outcomes. This is a move in the right direction, but we need to keep the pressure on. They need to be more specific about what outcomes they expect from a revised plan.
You can read that proposed resolution here: qr.codes/UyYnR1
There are 40 spots each day for public comment. Learn how to submit testimony, or sign up to testify live before the Board in-person or virtually at this link: qr.codes/mpUTgj
As kids return to school, I have spoken with many parents who are losing faith in our public school system. In a recent study of 40 states, Oregon came out with the nation’s fourth-worst student absenteeism rate. Over 36% of Oregon students miss 10% or more of their school year.
In the last few weeks, reports have shown that Oregon’s test scores are not rebounding post-pandemic. Data shows that only 40% of the state’s third graders were proficient in reading, writing, and math this spring. That’s down from 47% proficiency in English and 46% in math in from before the pandemic. Among eighth graders, only 44% achieved proficiency in reading and 26% in math. Since 2019, that’s down from 53% and 38% respectively.
I ask myself why this is… Students in other states are rebounding much better than Oregon students, including states like Mississippi, which historically has had poor achievement rates. However, in the past decade, Mississippi has put a lot of time and energy into laying the foundation of learning for students, specifically in reading. Now, post-pandemic, those efforts are paying off.
I was proud to support Governor Kotek’s early childhood literacy package to begin to solidify our reading curriculum for young students. I believe the investment it makes in teachers to train them in the fundamentals of phonics and “the science of reading” is an excellent step in the right direction.
We can and must do better to prepare our students for future success. It’s a shame we let our students get to this point, and it won’t change overnight just because we passed one bill. Mississippi has been undergoing this process for a decade, but the results speak for themselves.
We must also unleash the power of choice in education. I believe that includes giving parents more power to choose an educational environment that best fits their child’s needs. My primary concern is setting our kids up to be the best they can be, and we must do more as a Legislature to empower parents and students.
I believe it also requires parents to step up and give feedback to the people who are making decisions about what gets taught in our schools. To that end, the Oregon Department of Education is adopting new Health Education standards. While the public comment period closes September 1 at 11:59 p.m., I would encourage parents to read through these standards to familiarize them with what state policymakers recommend teaching their children.
These standards act as a framework for local school boards to implement. So, while you may have missed the public comment period at the state level, you may have another chance when these standards get adopted at the local level. Read the standards here: qr.link/qfNnLa
