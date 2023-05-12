Last week, I finally received a response from Governor Kotek regarding my March 7th letter to her regarding the devastating impacts of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP). Her response was less than I had hoped for.
In essence, the Governor acknowledged that this plan would cut local services significantly, but her solution seemed to be state welfare for the North Coast. She called the North Coast’s self-reliance on timber an “outdated funding model.” I’m afraid I have to disagree. Timber is one of Oregon’s greatest renewable resources and should remain a viable economic driver for our region.
I hope ODF will revise its implementation plan before the September deadline.
On a brighter note, earlier this month, the Oregon House of Representatives passed House Bill 3442 with bipartisan support. Housing is a big topic this session, and this bill shows commitment to unique local solutions to our housing crisis.
I introduced this legislation to help coastal communities that struggle to develop land because many areas are within a tsunami zone. This bill would give more opportunities to coastal cities to build without the enormous costs of developing or rezoning land. Oregon’s housing shortage calls us to action. We will not be able to subsidize our way out of it. We must find ways to relax regulations to encourage the building supply.
The legislation passed 41-13 and is now in the Senate.
Tax day is a hard day for Oregonians, but it doesn’t have to be. Oregonians, along with Bay Staters (Massachusetts), paid the largest share of their income in taxes, with middle-tax Oregonians bearing the heaviest burden in the nation. Oregon consistently lands in the top 5 most expensive states to live or retire in.
That is why I supported the House Republicans’ Tax Day Package that would have given Oregonians much-needed relief. The bills would have repealed unfair double taxation and given middle-class Oregonians a broad-based tax cut. Unfortunately, all five bills were blocked by the majority party.
I spoke in favor of repealing Oregon’s death tax, which, because of the price of housing, is causing many middle-class Oregonians to pay taxes after a family member has passed.
Homelessness Package Signed by Governor, Releases Funds
After signing House Bills 2001 and 5019, Governor Kotek has announced funding and the specific goals for the homelessness package. I am disappointed to see the Governor not dedicate any funding to coastal communities with the money the legislature approved. So far, the Governor has continued to overlook the North Coast and our needs. We do have a homelessness crisis, and we need support from the state. I will continue to work to ensure we get our fair share of state resources on homelessness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.