Last week, I finally received a response from Governor Kotek regarding my March 7th letter to her regarding the devastating impacts of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP). Her response was less than I had hoped for.

In essence, the Governor acknowledged that this plan would cut local services significantly, but her solution seemed to be state welfare for the North Coast. She called the North Coast’s self-reliance on timber an “outdated funding model.” I’m afraid I have to disagree. Timber is one of Oregon’s greatest renewable resources and should remain a viable economic driver for our region.

