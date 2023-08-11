It has been over a month since the 2023 Legislative Session adjourned on June 25, but when I wrote my last column, I wasn’t sure how the end of the session would shake out. In those final days, it was a mad dash to finalize budgets and pass bills.
We did it, and now with hindsight, I can reflect on what we accomplished and the work that remains to be done.
Overall, the session was a mixed bag. While we did some good things for Oregonians across our state, we still have much work to do on Oregon’s most pressing issues.
I’ll start with the good –
As your state representative, one of my biggest priorities is advocating for the tax money that you pay to the state comes back to benefit our communities. To that end, I helped secure over $1.2 million dollars for the Tillamook County Shilo Levee Rehabilitation project.
In 1952, the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) constructed the Shilo Levee along the Wilson River to divert river flows away from the Highway 101 bridge over the Wilson River. An inspection by the USACE in 2016 determined that the structure was “minimally acceptable”. Further inspections since have revealed that the 71-year-old levee has significant and/or large-scale structural deficiencies. Tillamook County will use this money to repair 1,200 feet of the levee.
I also helped secure $225,000 for Bay City’s earthquake isolation valves for water reservoirs. This will help ensure that Bay City may have access to clean drinking water if an earthquake happens.
Beyond money, we had several local housing wins. I authored House Bill 3442 this session to allow local coastal communities limited power to expand buildable land inside a tsunami zone to increase the supply and decrease housing costs. I was proud to pass this bill with bipartisan support.
Senate Bill 406, which I authored with Senator Suzanne Weber, will create a housing pilot program in Tillamook County to allow us to have some of the same land-use flexibility as larger counties to increase the housing supply.
Now to the work that remains –
I introduced House Bill 3585 to bring more accountability to the Oregon Department of Forestry in the wake of their damaging Habitat Conservative Plan. As currently written, the plan would cut up to 300 good-paying forestry jobs on the North Coast and cripple our local police funding because of the loss of timber tax revenue. Unfortunately, the bill did not pass, but I did convene a panel of industry experts and community leaders to educate my fellow legislators on the issue.
We also missed an opportunity to address Oregon’s drug crisis in a serious way. I supported House Bill 2513, which nibbled around the edges of the problem and provided some more oversight of how treatment money is spent. But until we tackle the fundamental flaws with Measure 110, drug abuse and overdoses will continue to increase.
There has been startling news from Portland about how Multnomah County introduced a plan to hand out foil and straws to those using fentanyl in an apparent effort for “safer” fentanyl use. There is no such thing as safe fentanyl use, but unfortunately, some in Salem don’t see these enabling policies as the problem.
As a healthcare provider, I want to see people make the best decisions for their health. But when someone is already struggling with addiction, their mind is chemically altered, and they are often unable to make the best decisions for themselves. It is the exact opposite of compassion to enable someone struggling with addiction to poison themselves.
I will continue to advocate for a common-sense drug policy that gets people into the life-saving treatment they desperately need.
For a more comprehensive recap of the 2023 session, visit my webpage at qr.link/mqxVTy.
As always, I welcome your feedback and input. It helps me better represent our community. Email me at Rep.CyrusJavadi@oregonlegislature.gov or call my office at 503-986-1432.
