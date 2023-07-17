A few weeks ago, the House Committee On Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources, and Water held an informational hearing on HB 3585, my bill to address the concerns in the current draft of the Department of Forestry’s Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP). If you have been following me for any period of time, you have likely heard me talk about this plan and the devastating impacts that it will have on the North Coast, especially Clatsop County.

If this HCP plan moves forward, our communities will likely need to come back to the state for money to backfill the revenue lost due to decreased timber harvests. I strongly disagree with the Governor that our economy is “outdated.”

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.