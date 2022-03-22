Nine-hundred people showed up in support of the 2022 Garibaldi Crab Races, held at the Old Mill Marina Saturday, March 12th and 13th. Winner Stan Dennis and his crab “Leggs won $100 a trophy and bragging rights for the year.
Second place finish was Corinna Cates with crab “Crabby 2,” 3rd place Troy Shelly with crab “Crabzilla,” 4th place Larry Derr with crab “Toot-Toot,” and 5th place was JC Chess with crab “Larry.” The top three finishers received trophies donated by Rosenberg building supply. The grand prize winners of the children’s races were a bicycle and helmet for each boy and a girl to finish the sweepstakes.
The Garibaldi Lions Club was happy to provide this fundraiser event for the community after a 2-year pandemic hiatus. Entry fee was $5 for adults, $2 for kids 6-12 and kids five and under are free. Racing costs ranged from $1.00 to $10.00, depending on the prize and type of race. Local merchants generously donated items and gift certificates for prizes and the City of Garibaldi generously helped with funding the event. The local Garibaldi crabbing fleet provided the crab racers and cooked crab.
All money raised will go towards support of local sight and hearing requests and Christmas basket program. The president of the Lions Club, Patricia Moore said that she’s happy to do a good thing for the community, adding that they typically raise around $20,000 for charity each year.
The main organizer of the event, Judy Riley calculated about 900 people were in attendance based on the number of buttons used. She said, “We use the buttons as a measure and ran out of the 800 printed, so we used leftover buttons from the 2020 crab races that were canceled due to COVID.” After calling the races since the very first Garibaldi Crab race 35 years ago, Bill Beck, the track announcer, said that this year will be his final race.
The event was ran exclusively by volunteers. Kitchen veterans Valerie Bailey, the creative head chef, along with Laurie Wandell and Carolee North kept the kitchen crew running smoothly throughout the weekend of events. Becky Daniels was the Track Secretary and Tim Sutfin was the Track Steward. Gary Mandella, John Hurn and Tim Hall, Mayor of Garibaldi, played the essential role of crab jockey placing the crabs on the race track.
