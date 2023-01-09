Would you like to learn more about gardening on the Oregon Coast? Would you like to get to know people with similar interests and then share what you learn with others? If you answered yes then you may want to enroll in the OSU Master Gardener™ training.
You do not have to be an expert to become an OSU Master Gardener™. Anyone with a sincere interest in gardening and horticulture, including gardeners, farmers, and nursery workers are encouraged to participate in the 2023 Tillamook OSU Extension Service Master Gardener™ training.
The OSU Master Gardener™ program was designed to provide in-depth training for local gardeners who will volunteer in the community to help the OSU Extension Service answer home and community horticulture questions for the public.
For those that have the time and desire to volunteer in their community the fee for the training is $150, which includes the Sustainable Gardening text book and all class materials. OSU
Master Gardeners™ provide volunteer service during the year after they complete their training. They work with other Master Gardeners to answer questions at the OSU Extension office, volunteer at the Master Gardener Learning Garden and they help educate others in the community about gardening.
Classes are held each Thursday, starting on January 5th. The classes are from 9 am to3:30 pm. Please contact the OSU Extension Service, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, 503-842-3433 for additional information, or check out the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.
