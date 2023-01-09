Gardening Matters

Would you like to learn more about gardening on the Oregon Coast? Would you like to get to know people with similar interests and then share what you learn with others? If you answered yes then you may want to enroll in the OSU Master Gardener™ training.

You do not have to be an expert to become an OSU Master Gardener™. Anyone with a sincere interest in gardening and horticulture, including gardeners, farmers, and nursery workers are encouraged to participate in the 2023 Tillamook OSU Extension Service Master Gardener™ training.

