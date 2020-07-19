North Coast Land Conservancy (NCLC) invites the public to join Executive Director Katie Voelke at an online gathering on Monday, Aug. 3, from 6-7:30 p.m. to learn about the organization's history and conservation efforts on the northern Oregon Coast. For details and registration link, visit NCLCtrust.org/event/intro-to-NCLC.
“Intro to NCLC: How We Came to Be, Who We Are Now” will cover NCLC's history and path to becoming one of Oregon's leading land trusts. Katie will discuss how, where and why NCLC conserves land. If you are new to the area or to NCLC, or if you are interested in volunteering, this online event is a great opportunity to get to know NCLC. If you're already a volunteer or supporter, you'll enjoy deepening or refreshing your knowledge.
