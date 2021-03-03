What do hawks, eagles, falcons and osprey all have in common? They are all birds of prey - and can all be found flying in and around Netarts Bay.
Birds of Prey, often called raptors, are any species of bird that primarily hunt other, larger vertebrates. These birds have keen eyesight for detecting food at a distance, or during flight, and are equipped with strong feet for grasping their food. They also have powerful, curved beaks. Birds of prey are the cool birds on the block, and they know it too.
The Friends of Netarts Bay Webs is hosting a virtual presentation on March 4 to better understand these birds, where to find them, and how to identify them. If you are a novice birder or have years of experience under your belt, you will still want to attend this virtual presentation to gain valuable insights about the behaviors and seasonal movements of these spectacular birds along the Oregon Coast.
The presentation will be given by biologist and expert birder, Ram Papish.
“Ram has been offering presentations in partnership with WEBS for years,” said Chrissy Smith, with the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS. “His presentations are entertaining and jam packed with great information. This is the first time Ram will be focusing on birds of prey. Locals watch these amazing predators in our area with amazement and now we can dive a little deeper into their biology and life history.”
This event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Hosted by a consortium of volunteer, community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve the area’s natural and natural resource-based economy.
To register for Birds of Prey, find the event on Eventbrite, or the Friends of Netarts Bay Facebook page.
To find out more about Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, follow their Facebook and Instagram pages (@netartsbaywebs) and stay connected with the Explore Nature Partnership at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com or on social media (@explorenature_tillamookcoast).
