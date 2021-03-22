Husband and wife Justin and Erin McMahan became lead pastors at Living Water Fellowship in July 2020 and since have been actively involved in the community. The couple moved to the area from Kalispell, Mont., where they served at a church as executive pastors.
Justin is originally from the Portland area. He was a district manager for a clothing company and ran a district that included Oregon, part of Washington and Alaska. He decided it was time to make a change and the couple moved to Montana, where they became pastors at a local church for five years.
“My wife and I have always loved the Oregon coast,” Justin said. “ In fact, our honeymoon was spent in Rockaway when we got married 25 years ago this June.”
When Justin heard a pastor was retiring in Tillamook, he was interested and got to know the leaders of the church. He and Erin started serving at the church in July 2020.
“When we first got here, the church was very welcoming but we could hardly meet together,” Justin said. “We were doing small meetings but there’s all the restrictions and things like that.”
Justin said during the fires in Bay City in early September, he was surprised to see, coming from a larger city, everyone wanting to help the firefighters and community.
“You don’t often see a community that unifies to help each other,” Justin said. “Even when we were living in Montana – it was a smaller city but not this small – and it wasn’t like that out there either. That was kind of the first big thing that really stuck out to me.”
Living Water Fellowship has been active in the community, being a part of the tree lighting ceremony downtown for Christmas, letting students study and have access to Wi-Fi in the church during the first trimester of this school year, and donating 300 backpacks for the backpack program.
“Once the school year started, we were able to jump in,” Justin said. “As a church, and as individuals here, one of our biggest passions is being able to be a church that serves people spiritually but also serves people practically.”
Justin said the upcoming Easter egg hunt – held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Hadley Park next to Papa Murphy’s in Tillamook – was born out of the idea of doing something for the community within the COVID-19 restrictions.
“We have about 6,000 eggs we’re giving out,” Justin said. “We have a helicopter that is going to come and drop the eggs on the field; some of the eggs, not all of them.”
People in the church are donating money for raffle prizes. Dutch Bros. is donating coffee and hot cocoa for the day.
Living Water Fellowship will hold two Easter services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
There are hand sanitizer stations at both entrances of the church, Justin said. A lot of what the church does has been shifted online during the pandemic. People can watch services online via Facebook, YouTube or can be watched live via the church’s website at https://www.livingwatercoast.com/live
