Come see Lauren Sheehan in Concert
Blues, Songs, Stories and Old guitars; A Program Honoring Black History Month
Saturday, February 26th at 7:00PM at the Bay City Arts Center : 5680 A Street, Bay City OR
pay what you can - $20 suggested
Vaccine cards and masks required
Local musician, Lauren Sheehan, is a finger picking guitar player and singer who has played major festivals, clubs, concert series and bars across the country. She began learning blues 25 years ago from National Heritage Fellows and other players. She will be giving an acoustic concert at the Bay City Arts Center in honor of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 26 starting at 7pm. The program will feature country blues and other songs with a few stories lending historic context about the music and musicians she learned from. The performance will also feature several wonderful vintage guitars dating from 1916 - 1964.
Lauren, is and an unusual folk musician in that she is classically trained but also learns from and loves oral tradition and playing by ear. During the pop folk 70’s, she was influenced by Bonnie Raitt and Taj Mahal but after hearing live New England fiddle music, began seeking out folk festivals, workshops, country dances, music jams and song sessions all over the country. She loves social music; music that is played live - around, for and with others, creating and adding to the social fabric and community culture in the most natural and organic way. Her broad repertoire includes: Great Grandmother’s parlor songs, fiddle tunes, old time and bluegrass, tin pan alley, early jazz and blues, old country, Stephen Foster songs, modern folk and originals.
Appearances on NPR, BBC, Sirius XM, 4 CDs that charted at the top of national folk radio, a Portland Music Award for outstanding achievement in Folk, inclusion in the Library of Congress as part of the MusicBox project and playing 15 heritage Gibson Banner guitars for the companion CD to the history book, Kalamazoo Gals; A Story of Extraordinary Women & Gibson’s “Banner” Guitars of WWII, attest to her significance as an artist, performer and teacher. She is currently teaching guitar lessons privately and at Pacific University in Forest Grove. You can hear her music and learn more here www.laurensheehanmusic.com.
