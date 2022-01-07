Nestled alongside the Wilson River in a former schoolhouse sits one of Tillamook’s greatest gems: The Latimer Quilt and Textile Center.
A “working museum,” where visitors can explore the history of textile art while watching quilters in action, the center is one of just 10 of its kind in the nation, said manager Kim Schauss. It draws visitors from all over the world to learn about textile art and view beautifully crafted quilts and weavings — curated over the last three decades.
“It’s just a fun place to be. It’s a place you come to learn, to educate and to share,” said Board Chair Carol Weber.
This year, Latimer celebrates its 30th anniversary as a member of the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce. Weber said the Chamber has been a great support in ensuring Latimer can carry on its legacy right here in Tillamook, despite some of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had to cut back during the pandemic. At first, we couldn’t have anyone in the center. Now, we are open to the public again, but only for 2 days a week,” Weber said. “Through it all, the Chamber has been a very good partner. They’ve provided free supplies like masks and hand sanitizer, and they coordinate a community calendar where we’ve been able to advertise the few events we can have.”
