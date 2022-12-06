On December 10, the Bay City Arts Center will be hosting our most popular annual event, Lasagna-thon. Lasagna-thon is our end-of-year fundraiser lasagna dinner. We rely on this event to set us on track for the coming year. It is a great way to learn about all that is offered at the art center including plans for the future.
There will be a silent auction, three types of lasagna to eat and then bid on, and an opportunity to view our Artists of the month, including December Membership Gallery and baskets made with natural materials by Amber Jarvis. Katelyn Convery, a singer-songwriter with a powerful voice and even more moving lyrics, will perform a set during dinner, followed by a preview of the Narnia the Musical chorus who will debut their play later in December. Check out Katelyn’s music by following her on instagram @katelynconverymusic.
