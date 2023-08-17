NCLC
Photo: North Coast Land Conservancy

North Coast Land Conservancy is gathering to say farewell to the old Circle Creek barn and celebrate breaking ground on the future Circle Creek Conservation Center (CCCC).

The public is invited to join the celebration at Circle Creek, located just south of Seaside off Rippet Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18. NCLC will provide light refreshments.

