North Coast Land Conservancy is gathering to say farewell to the old Circle Creek barn and celebrate breaking ground on the future Circle Creek Conservation Center (CCCC).
The public is invited to join the celebration at Circle Creek, located just south of Seaside off Rippet Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18. NCLC will provide light refreshments.
“We look forward to sharing memories of the activities that have happened at Circle Creek to date and our excitement for the future of the property,” NCLC Executive Director Katie Voelke says.
NCLC was originally headquartered at Circle Creek before a fire destroyed the office building in 2012. Ever since then, it has been a goal for NCLC to rebuild at Circle Creek.
“We say our ‘office,’ but we really mean our home, the anchor of our organization,” Voelke says. “Circle Creek is a really special place. It’s an incredible wildlife area, hosting everything from rare birds to salmon to bears. It’s beautiful and big and wild, yet just a few minutes from both Seaside and Cannon Beach. It is a place where people can come to walk, sit, hike, listen, observe and gather. It is also a place that describes the value and critical nature of conservation, with no words required. Just being at Circle Creek answers the question: Why is conservation important?”
The new office building will include spaces inside and out where NCLC can invite the public for planned gatherings, lectures, hikes, walks and classes. The reserve also includes two nature trails through forests and wetlands that are open to community use.
NCLC is working with Cove Built Construction to build the new Circle Creek Conservation Center; O’Brien Design+Build served as the design consultant. Site clearing and preparation will begin in September, and the new building will be staked out in early October.
Currently, the plan is to have the new building completed and operating by the end of 2024. During construction, the Circle Creek reserve—including the trails—will be closed to ensure public safety. Keep an eye out for signage at the property and announcements via NCLC’s website and social media for the completion of the campus and its reopening to the public.
