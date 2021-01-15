Candace Kramer of Manzanita has been elected to the board of directors of the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.
In 2006, Candace and her husband, Drew Prell, restored a Manzanita cottage that had been built in the 1940s by a Norwegian shipbuilder. To engage with the local community, they ran a Supper Club, bringing locals, old timers, and vacation homeowners together in the “Gather” dining garage space.
They frequently donated their cottage for lodging to writers who came to town for the Hoffman Center’s popular Writers Lecture Series.
Kramer was a designer for Neil Kelly Remodelers and for the past 16 years has worked for Windermere Realty Trust as a Broker in Residential and Multi-Family Real Estate in Portland.
“We are really pleased to have someone with Candace’s professional background and passion for supporting the arts join us,” said Hoffman Board President Mary Roberts. “She will be an important member as we look forward, plan and implement the future of this important community asset.”
