After closing the KMUN station during the Spring Pledge Drive, Membership Director Janet Fryberger, pivoted the messaging and donation to on air and online, respectively. KMUN is modifying that model for this important fall drive Aug. 17 through Sept. 14.
“I don't have to tell you how crazy the world is these days but, at least at this writing, fish gotta swim and birds gotta fly and KMUN's gotta have a pledge drive and raise $50K,” Fryberger said.
Less asking, more giving
Instead of frequent intervals of KMUN volunteers and staff asking for donations during programs, KMUN is opting for a quieter, gentler Fall Pledge Drive. There will be brief air spots that let you know KMUN needs your support but they are short and non-interruptive. KMUN has faith that listeners will answer the request.
There's no social distancing on the radio. KMUN and KCPB are always here for you, and they need you now more than ever too. The station has been hit hard by losses in underwriting and anticipates further losses.
Yet KMUN expanded the news team from one part-time staff member to one full and one part-time reporter. Quite a bit of equipment was purchased in order for the DJs to record their programs at home. They need your support to continue the vital work they are doing; providing news and public affairs, music and entertainment.
Join KMUN by donating online at coastradio.org or send a check to KMUN | PO Box 269 | Astoria OR | 97103. Or set up Bill Pay with your bank. Or call during business hours (503.325.0010) but know that your call may not be answered quickly. Or write Janet at membership@coastradio.org
KMUN is a member-supported, volunteer-operated radio station, serving a diverse listening audience along the North Oregon and southwest Washington coasts, from Raymond, Washington to Pacific City, Oregon. We strive to provide locally relevant programming, news and emergency information on three stations KMUN, KTCB and KCPB.
