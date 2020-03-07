Tillamook Kiwanis Club announces it is kicking of its 60th Annual KT Days scholarship drive for graduating seniors from Nestucca, Neah-Kah-Nie and Tillamook High Schools. Over the past 60 years, the club has raised over $530,000 and granted scholarships for 460 students.
Last year, $21,000 was raised and this year’s goal is $25,000. Funding is raised through ads purchased by local businesses read on KTIL by Kiwanians on April 4 and through a raffle of items donated by local businesses at the Home and Garden Show on April 4-5.
