thumbnail_IMG_0182.jpg

The Kiwanis Presidents Cup shows past winners nearly 100 years ago. Photo by Tillamook Kiwanis Club.

 Submitted photo

Tillamook Kiwanis Club announces it is kicking of its 60th Annual KT Days scholarship drive for graduating seniors from Nestucca, Neah-Kah-Nie and Tillamook High Schools. Over the past 60 years, the club has raised over $530,000 and granted scholarships for 460 students.

Last year, $21,000 was raised and this year’s goal is $25,000. Funding is raised through ads purchased by local businesses read on KTIL by Kiwanians on April 4 and through a raffle of items donated by local businesses at the Home and Garden Show on April 4-5.

