The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook has just completed their 2022 KT Days Scholarship Drive with a total of $22,000 raised through the sale of radio advertising on KTIL and Coast Radio, individual donations and our annual raffle at the Headlight Herald Home and Garden Show.
The Kiwanis KT Days Scholarship Drive has been held annually for the past 67 years and has raised $588,000 and provided 487 scholarships to students in Tillamook County. We want to thank all our sponsors throughout Tillamook County that support our scholarship drive.
Nine scholarships will be awarded this year to Tillamook County graduating high school seniors and one to a student at TBCC. These scholarships are for the students second year of their college education. The high school scholarship awardees will be announced and awarded at each high school’s senior award nights in May and June.
The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook mission is to “Serve the Children of Tillamook County” and we will be celebrating 100 years of service in Tillamook County next year. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook contact us at tillamookkiwanis@gmail.com or join us at our weekly meeting at the Rendezvous Restaurant at noon every Wednesday.
