The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook just completed their fifth annual Tillamook County Diaper Drive. Every year during the month of October, the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook holds a donation event to provide diapers and wipes to supply the Tillamook County Healthy Family Team.
This year, the club's goal was to supply Healthy Families with 3,500 diapers for use throughout the year. They far exceeded the goal this year with over 4600 diapers and over 3000 wipes provided.
Healthy Families is supported by Community Action Resource Team (CARE) in Tillamook County. Healthy Families is a non-profit voluntary family support and home visiting program that focuses on strengthening the parent-child relationship to assure healthy growth and development. The diapers are used to support families in need.
