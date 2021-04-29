The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook, in partnership with the Tillamook County Family YMCA, held the annual THS Charity Drive Cake Auction on Wednesday, April 21. The auction was led by Executive Director Kaylan Sisco at the “Y” and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook. Students, Parents and Teachers joined Kiwanis Members and local citizens in a lively and spirited auction via Zoom from the YMCA.
The bids came in fast and furious over the Zoom connection as well as over the phone. The cakes, pies and brownies were amazing as many were snapped up quickly with the one pie being split between two bidders at $1,000, and another fetching the amazing price of $800. As the auction ended all people involved cheered as the grand total of $8450 was raised for the THS Charity Drive.
April has been a busy month for the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook. The club wrapped up the annual KT Days Scholarship Drive with a total of $18,000 raised for college scholarships for graduating Tillamook County High School students. Thank You to all the business and individuals from Manzanita to Pacific City for your help in raising the funds for the scholarships. Applications for these scholarships have been received and the scholarship recipients are currently being selected. The scholarships will be awarded at each high school’s senior recognition event in May and June if they are held as planned.
Tillamook Kiwanis also held a road cleanup on April 11 with the club picking up 43 bags of trash along a two mile stretch Hwy 101 south of Tillamook. Twenty
members and family joined in to pick up trash and followed with a root beer float and a hot dog roast.
If you would like to join the lively, active Kiwanis Club and help with the mission of “Serving the Children of Tillamook County” contact the club at tillamookkiwanis@gmail.com.
The club normally meets at noon on Wednesday at TBCC but with the current public health restrictions, meetings are held via ZOOM.
