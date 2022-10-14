Melody Ayres

Melody Ayres was sworn in as the new Kiwanis President as Doug Henson passes the torch at the Kiwanis annual banquet.

The Tillamook Kiwanis Club celebrated its annual induction and awards banquet recently. Doug Henson hosted his last meeting as the Kiwanis President and gave an update on all the work the club accomplished over the past year prior to handing off the gavel to new club president Melody Ayres.

Much thanks to the Tillamook Adventist Hospital for providing a fine meal and all the volunteers that made the event a success.

Chris and Patsy Weber

Chris and Patsy Weber accept Kiwanis of the Year honors. Photos by Joe Warren
