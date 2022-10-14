The Tillamook Kiwanis Club celebrated its annual induction and awards banquet recently. Doug Henson hosted his last meeting as the Kiwanis President and gave an update on all the work the club accomplished over the past year prior to handing off the gavel to new club president Melody Ayres.
Much thanks to the Tillamook Adventist Hospital for providing a fine meal and all the volunteers that made the event a success.
Highlights included a slideshow about our many accomplishments during the year. We had over 20 events in the prior year that resulted in $80,000 given out for community support. Our guest of honor, Lieut. Gov. Mel Adams presented a number of awards. These included Chris and Patsy being selected as Kiwanians of the Year. Mel also did inductions of officers and members.
A huge thank you goes out to Doug for his stalwart leadership this past year as he hands over the reins to new President Melody Ayers. Her message included supporting our celebration of our 100th year and adapting to our new ways of doing things that are inclusive of all club members. She stated the need to adapt to our memberships needs. She was proud of our visibility in the community and the fact that we did a lot in the past year.
